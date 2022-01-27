BT is looking to recruit 600 people across the UK - here’s how to apply

Telecoms giant BT plans to recruit more than 600 apprentices and graduates later this year, the company has announced. (PA Media)

Telecoms giant BT has announced plans to recruit over 600 apprentices and graduates this year.

The positions will be in engineering, customer service, applied research and cyber-security.

Where will the roles be?

The new roles are spread across many locations across the UK including Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Dundee, Glasgow, Ipswich, London and Manchester.

BT Group is one of the UK's largest private-sector apprenticeship employers, recruiting over 2,000 apprentices and graduates over the past three years.

What has been said?

Chief human resources officer at BT, Debbie White, said: “BT is at the heart of the UK’s digital economy and as one of the largest employers of graduates and apprentices in the UK, we offer unparalleled development opportunities.

“Despite the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve continued to recruit and attract brilliant people into our business.

“The combination of our hybrid working approach and our state-of-the-art offices makes BT a great place for new joiners to learn new skills and capabilities, collaborate with colleagues and bring innovative thinking to drive growth across our business and deliver for all of our customers. It’s a very exciting time to join BT.”

How do I apply?

You can apply to join BT as an apprentice or graduate through the company’s careers website.

Applicants will need to fill out a form before doing an online assessment, video interview and then going to an assessment centre.