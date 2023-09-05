Watch more videos on Shots!

A man and a woman have been charged with murder following the discovery of ‘partial’ human remains in Bournemouth last week. Debbie Ann Pereira, 38, and Benjamin Lee Atkins, 48 - both from Bournemouth - are due to appear at Pool Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (September 5).

Dorset Police launched a murder investigation after receiving a report at 1.10pm on Saturday (August 26) following a discovery by a member of the public of partial human remains in the area of the Manor Steps Zig Zag, off Boscombe Overcliff Drive.

An investigation was launched by Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) and, following scientific analysis, the victim was identified as 49-year-old Simon Shotton from Bournemouth.

Detective Inspector Neil Third, of MCIT, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Simon Shotton and they have been updated with this latest development in our investigation.

“This matter has been the subject of a meticulous and complex investigation and we have now reached the point where charges of murder have been authorised following consultation with the CPS.

“As this case will now be the subject of active court proceedings, it would not be appropriate for us to comment any further at this time as we must ensure the justice system is allowed to follow its course.