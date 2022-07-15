Bob Dylan announces first UK tour in more than five years

American music legend Bob Dylan will perform UK dates from October 2022 (photo: Getty Images)

Chance to see music legend on tour

Ever since Bob Dylan released his first self-titled album in March 1962 the troubadour has built up a magnificent musical legacy.

Now, for the first time in five years, the singer/songwriter lands on these shores as part of his Rough and Rowdy Worldwide Tour.

Rough and Rowdy Ways Bob Dylan tour

International Talent Booking (ITB) have announced the details of nine Bob Dylan UK shows.

The ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour’ began last December in Milwaukee, USA.

Since then, Bob Dylan has played 74 stellar concerts all over the country, performing to tens of thousands of rapturous fans all delighted to see this genius songwriter and mercurial musician live.

This autumn, the Rough And Rowdy Ways tour arrives in Europe, with the first of four intimate shows at London’s famous Palladium Theatre beginning on October 19.

Legendary American singer, songwriter, poet, artist and actor, Bob Dylan will bring his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour to the UK (photo: Getty Images)

Thereafter Bob Dylan will travel to Cardiff to play the Motorpoint Arena, followed by concerts in Hull, Nottingham and two final shows in Glasgow.

Full details and ticket buy links:

October 19 London Palladium

October 20 London Palladium

October 23 London Palladium

October 24 London Palladium

October 26 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/36005CEB977015DF

October 27 Hull Bonus Arena www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/36005CE8FAF066F6

October 28 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/35005CEB9F682765

October 30 Glasgow Armadillo www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/36005CE4E0065B10

October 31 Glasgow Armadillo www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/36005CEBA0651932

Tickets are on sale now.

Show details:

All shows will start at 8pm.