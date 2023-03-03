A ramshackle beach hut with uninterrupted sea views has gone on the market for nearly £30,000. The tiny hut, measuring just 2.71m x 2.34m, in Westward Ho! Devon, might resemble an old shed.

But sellers said it was a “rare opportunity” to snap up the seaside property which is surrounded by stunning views and miles of unspoilt walks. Beach huts have boomed in popularity in recent years and can be snapped up within days of going on sale.

In January dedicated staycationers queued for up to 30 hours to snap up in-demand beach huts in Christchurch, Dorset. Estate agents Brights said the hut will be sold as seen, with a guide price of £29,500.

An ad for the hut said: “A rare chance to acquire a freehold Westward Ho! beach hut set upon a most generous plot affording fantastic views and within close proximity to the popular Pier House restaurant/bar and the cliff side footpaths.

The hut in Westward Ho! Devon.

“The Beach Hut is to be sold ‘as seen’ and offers an ideal daytime base for leisure activities for all the family. A superb position with ready access to the pebble strewn and rocky shoreline and open air ‘Rock Pool’.

