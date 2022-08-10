BBC Celebrity Masterchef 2022: full line-up of celebrities and how to watch

BBC cooking show Celebrity Masterchef is set to return to our screens this week.
This year’s contestants will be hoping to join the likes of ex-England Rugby Union player Matt Dawson and Comedian Ade Edmonson in being crowned champion.
The full lineup for the 2022 show has been announced and the kitchens are prepped and ready to go.
In total, 20 celebrities will take part in Celebrity Masterchef 2022, with several actors, former sports stars and a drag act amongst the dozen. Here’s what you need to know.
Celebrity Masterchef 2022 full line-up
Among those announced to take part in this year’s show are presenter Kirsty Gallacher and ex professional boxer Chris Eubank.
This is the full line-up of celebrities taking part in this year’s series, as well as what they are known for and where they are from. .
- Adam Pearson, TV presenter and actor
- Faye Winter Love Island star
- Katya Jones, dancer, and Strictly Come Dancing professional
- Clarke Peters, actor
- Cliff Parisi, actor
- Danny Jones, musician and TV judge
- Gareth Malone, TV presenter and musician
- Jimmy Bullard, former professional footballer
- Kae Kurd, comedian
- Kirsty Gallacher, TV presenter
- Kitty Scott-Claus, drag performer
- Lesley Joseph, actor
- Chris Eubank, former world boxing champion
- Lisa Snowdon, TV presenter
- Mel Blatt, musician
- Nancy Dell’Olio, media personality
- Paul Chuckle, actor and comedian
- Mojo, reality star
- Richard Blackwood, actor and comedian
- Ryan Thomas, actor
How to watch Celebrity Masterchef 2022
The 2022 series of Celebrity Masterchef airs on BBC One and BBC HD at 8pm on Wednesday, 10 August.
You can also watch the series on BBC iPlayer.
The competition will then run throughout August, with episodes being repeated for those who miss it first time around.
One episode to look out for will be on 19 August when whoever reached the quarter final will need to cook a meal to impress some previous winners of Celebrity Masterchef.