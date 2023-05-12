News you can trust since 1854
BAFTA has confirmed the exciting line-up of hosts set to take to the stage to announce this year’s TV award winners.

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 12th May 2023, 16:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 16:46 BST

The full line-up of presenters hosting this year’s BAFTA TV awards has been revealed. The star-studded event is set to take place at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday, May 14.

The ceremony will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, and will be broadcast on BBC One at 7pm. 

Joining the two comedians on stage will be Catherine Tate, Dame Harriet Walter, Dannii Minogue, Danny Dyer, David Tennant, Golda Rosheuvel, Lenny Henry, Motsi Mabuse, Oti Mabuse, Rebecca Ferguson and Roisin Conaty.

Broadcaster and creator of Chicken Shop Date, Amelia Dimoldenberg completes Sunday’s hosting line-up in a new backstage position, interviewing stars as they come off stage, as part of the BBC’s coverage for the event.

Most Popular

    Amelia said: “I’m so excited to be this year’s backstage host at the BAFTA TV Awards! I’m really looking forward to showing the audiences watching at home an exclusive look at what happens backstage. I’ll be getting an inside take on all of the big gossip on the night, whose flirting with who and of course I’ll be looking for my next date…”

    Singer-songwriter Jax Jones opens the show with a performance of his hit song Where Did You Go. The singer, along with fellow musician Callum Scott, will then perform their new single Whistle.

    Full list of presenters confirmed for the BAFTA TV Awards:

    Adrian Lester

    Aisling Bea

    Brian Gleeson

    Catherine Tate

    Charlene White

    Chris Ramsey

    Cush Jumbo

    Dame Harriet Walter

    Dannii Minogue

    Danny Dyer

    David Harewood

    David Tennant

    Ellie Taylor

    Emily Maitlis

    Freema Agyeman

    Golda Rosheuvel

    Harriet Dyer

    Jermaine Jenas

    Jon Sopel

    Layton Williams

    Sir Lenny Henry

    Lesley Sharp

    Mark Addy

    Mawaan Rizwan

    Motsi Mabuse

    Niamh Algar

    Oti Mabuse

    Patrick Brammall

    Rebecca Ferguson

    Roisin Conaty

    Rosie Ramsey

    Russell Tovey

    Ruth Madeley

    Sophie Morgan

