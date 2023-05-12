BAFTA TV Awards: When is it and full list of presenters including Catherine Tate, Danny Dyer & Dannii Minogue
BAFTA has confirmed the exciting line-up of hosts set to take to the stage to announce this year’s TV award winners.
The full line-up of presenters hosting this year’s BAFTA TV awards has been revealed. The star-studded event is set to take place at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday, May 14.
The ceremony will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, and will be broadcast on BBC One at 7pm.
Joining the two comedians on stage will be Catherine Tate, Dame Harriet Walter, Dannii Minogue, Danny Dyer, David Tennant, Golda Rosheuvel, Lenny Henry, Motsi Mabuse, Oti Mabuse, Rebecca Ferguson and Roisin Conaty.
Broadcaster and creator of Chicken Shop Date, Amelia Dimoldenberg completes Sunday’s hosting line-up in a new backstage position, interviewing stars as they come off stage, as part of the BBC’s coverage for the event.
Amelia said: “I’m so excited to be this year’s backstage host at the BAFTA TV Awards! I’m really looking forward to showing the audiences watching at home an exclusive look at what happens backstage. I’ll be getting an inside take on all of the big gossip on the night, whose flirting with who and of course I’ll be looking for my next date…”
Singer-songwriter Jax Jones opens the show with a performance of his hit song Where Did You Go. The singer, along with fellow musician Callum Scott, will then perform their new single Whistle.
Full list of presenters confirmed for the BAFTA TV Awards:
Adrian Lester
Aisling Bea
Brian Gleeson
Catherine Tate
Charlene White
Chris Ramsey
Cush Jumbo
Dame Harriet Walter
Dannii Minogue
Danny Dyer
David Harewood
David Tennant
Ellie Taylor
Emily Maitlis
Freema Agyeman
Golda Rosheuvel
Harriet Dyer
Jermaine Jenas
Jon Sopel
Layton Williams
Sir Lenny Henry
Lesley Sharp
Mark Addy
Mawaan Rizwan
Motsi Mabuse
Niamh Algar
Oti Mabuse
Patrick Brammall
Rebecca Ferguson
Roisin Conaty
Rosie Ramsey
Russell Tovey
Ruth Madeley
Sophie Morgan