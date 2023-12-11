The four Babbs Mill Boys lost their lies in an icy lake a year ago in Solihull - but they are not forgotten

One year on from the Babbs Mill Lake tragedy, we're looking at what happened on that fateful day that caused four young boys to lose their lives on a freezing winter day in Kingshurst, Solihull.

We’ve spoken with emergency service workers at West Midlands Fire Service who went beyond the call of duty while responding to the incident. They are also reminding people of the dangers of open waters with icy winter weather upon us once more.

We’ve also spoken with community leaders who remember how families, friends and neighbours joined together to support each other and the parents and siblings of young brothers Samuel and Finlay Butler, six and eight, their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and Jack Johnson, 10.

The community is once more extending a hand of friendship to those who need it as poignant tributes are paid to the young boys who died while trying to save one another from the icy waters at Babbs Mill Lake.