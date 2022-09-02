Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The autumn menus for some of the most familiar UK brands have been announced for 2022, and fans are destined to be excited.

The menus feature products such as hot soup, ideal for the colder months ahead.

Also available are new ranges of sandwiches and pastries, perfect for satisfying any taste buds.

Here’s what we know so far about the autumn menus for Costa, Greggs, and Starbucks.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Costa

BLT Sandwich and Prawn Mayonnaise Sandwich

Egg & Cress Sandwich

Roast Chicken Salad Sandwich

Steak & Mexicana Cheese Toastie

Vegan Quorn Smoky Ham & Cheeze Toastie

Vegan BBQ Chick’n Panini.

Vegan Saus’ge Bap***

All Day Breakfast Box

Ultimate Breakfast Wrap

M&S Our Best Ever Mac & Cheese

M&S Minestrone with Bacon Soup****

M&S Roast Beef & Horseradish Mayo Sandwich

M&S Crunchy Carrot with Houmous.

Maple & Hazelnut Muffin.

Maple and Hazelnut Blondie

St. Clement’s Chocolate Drizzle Loaf Cake

Milk Choc Chunk Shortbread

Gimme S’mores Cake

Lemon Curd Tart.

Ghost Shortcake Biscuit

Gingerbread Cat Biscuit

Greggs

Vegan southern fried chicken-free baguette

Vegan CheeZe and bean toastie

Spicy chicken and red pepper soup

Roast chicken and stuffing baguette

Vegan chicken-free goujons

Pumpkin spice latte

Starbucks