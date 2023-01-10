Asda has announced its popular ‘Kids Eat for £1’ and ‘Winter Warmers’ cafe deals for pensioners will be extended into 2023 to help customers manage the cost of living crisis. Asda launched the offer for kids under 16 to enjoy a hot meal in any of their 205 cafes in June 2022 and has extended the deal until the end of March 2023.

Customers over 60 will also be able to continue enjoying hot soup, a roll and unlimited tea and coffee in Asda cafes until the end of March 2023 – ensuring thousands of older customers can benefit from a warm space and hot meals during the colder months.

Since Asda launched the two initiatives last year, it has served over 1.2 million meals to kids and the over 60s from its cafes nationwide. For the first time since the launch, both café meal deals are now also available in 28 Asda Living Stores across the country.

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner said: “We know that as families head into the New Year, the pressures on household budgets will continue – but we remain as committed as ever to supporting our customers tackle tough times.

“Our café initiatives have already proven a lifeline for over a million customers since we launched them last year, and we hope to support many thousands more into 2023, alongside our ongoing support for emergency workers and our valued colleagues.”

The extension of café initiatives comes as Asda’s Income Tracker shows UK households were £107 a month worse off in November 2022 and predicts that disposable incomes will continue to decline as inflationary pressures continue to bite.

In addition to its support for kids and older people, Asda has confirmed it will be extending its 10 percent discount for emergency workers to at least the end of March 2023 too, through its partnership with Blue Light Card.