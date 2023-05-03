Asda makes huge change to Blue Light discount scheme - am I eligible & how to sign up
Asda has announced Blue Light Card holders will be able to get 10 percent off their shopping by using the app
Asda has announced a huge change to the way Blue Light card holders will receive their discount from the store. From tomorrow (May 4) essential workers such as NHS staff, police officers and the fire service will be able to get 10 percent off their shopping by simply scanning their Asda Rewards app at the checkout.
Previously Blue Light Card holders had to present their Blue Light Card and ID at the checkout to get the discounted price. Blue Light Card is a nationally recognised scheme which provides workers in the NHS, emergency services, social care sector and the armed forces with a range of discounts.
Blue Light Card holders who scan their Asda Rewards app in-store for the first time between May 4 and May 31 will also receive a £2.50 bonus in their Cashpots, deposited in June.
Asda Rewards provides customers with the chance to earn pounds, rather than points, each time they purchase certain products or complete a milestone mission. More than four million customers use the Rewards app every month and have accrued over £70m in their Cashpots, which they can spend to reduce their grocery bills.
Tom Dalby, CEO at Blue Light Card, said: “We are really proud of our partnership with Asda and know how much our members have enjoyed using the discount. Asda has always done so much to show its appreciation to NHS staff and other frontline workers, and the continuation of this partnership will support millions of blue light workers across the country.
“Since last May, our members have saved a phenomenal £128 million when shopping at Asda and I hope the extension of the 10% discount plus the added benefits of using the Rewards app, will continue to help families and individuals across the UK during the cost-of-living crisis.”
Mark Baxter, senior director for Loyalty at Asda, said: “The Blue Light community do a fantastic job at keeping us all safe, healthy, and supported, so we’re happy to be able to offer them exclusive offers through our popular Asda Rewards app.
“As well as benefiting from everyday low prices, Asda Rewards users earn pounds through the app, and by building their Cashpot, are rewarded for simply shopping with Asda.”
Blue Light Card - how to sign up
Blue Light Card which offer discounts at a number of retailers, shops and restaurants are eligible for people in the following professions. To sign up visit the Blue Light website.
4x4 Response Ambulance Service
Blood Bikes
Border Force
British Army
Cave Rescue
Community First Responders
Fire Service
Highways England Traffic Officer
HM Armed Forces Veterans
HM Coastguard
HM Prison Service
Immigration Enforcement
Lowland Search and Rescue
MoD Fire Service
MoD Police
Mountain Rescue
NHS
Police
Red Cross
Reserve Armed Forces
RNLI
Royal Air Force
Royal Marines
Royal Navy
Search and Rescue
Social Care Workers
St Andrews Ambulance
St John Ambulance
UK Visas and Immigration
Asda Rewards app - how to use
To access the Asda Rewards app to get the Blue Light discount you will need to download it via your phone’s app store. You will then be able to start earning cash as you spend in Asda, as well as be offered deals based on your purchases.