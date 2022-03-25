Asda extends rewards loyalty scheme to 48 stores - full list of locations

Asda is extending its rewards loyalty scheme scheme to an extra 32 UK stores (Photo: Shutterstock)

Asda is extending its rewards loyalty scheme scheme to an extra 32 stores across the UK.

The roll out means shoppers will be able to take advantage of its offers in a wider range of locations, with the loyalty app to be accepted in 48 stores in total.

How does the rewards scheme work?

The Asda Rewards loyalty app first launched in October last year, with the supermarket trialling the scheme in just 16 locations.

It marked the first time the retailer had offered a loyalty scheme in its 72-year history.

After proving successful in stores across West Yorkshire and the West Midlands, it is now being rolled out to more locations from Friday 25 March.

The scheme allows shoppers using the app to get cash back on their shopping when they purchase certain own-brand and big brand products.

The Asda Rewards app needs to be downloaded onto your smartphone and it can then be used in participating stores.

Any rewards shoppers earn can be accessed via the “cash pot” within the app.

Once enough cash has been built up, the money can then be deemed by creating a voucher in the app which is then scanned at the checkout.

Asda said the cashback would be personalised to shoppers, with rewards being offered on the items individuals are most likely to buy.

The supermarket said shoppers can add to their cash pot by completing “in-app missions”, such as buying five fruit and veg items to claim a “five-a-day badge”.

Seasonal missions are also up for grabs, including a Mother’s Day mission where shoppers will be rewarded with £1 cashback when they buy a £10 bunch of flowers.

The supermarket said more than 50,000 customers are now regularly using the app and have built up over £800,000 in their “cash pots” between them so far.

Matt Mclellan, vice president of customer proposition and planning at Asda, said: “We are really pleased that customers in our trial stores are benefiting from the Asda Rewards app and that 32 more stores will be taking part across different areas of the UK, as we continue to evolve the program”

Asda added that the decision on whether to roll out the rewards scheme to all of its 600-plus UK stores will depend on how trials perform and customer feedback, but said it is “likely to be some point this summer.”

Where can I use the Asda Rewards app?

The Asda Rewards app can be used at the following locations across the UK: