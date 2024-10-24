Are you the best heating installer in the North East? The search is on!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Entries are now open for the Heating Installer Awards 2025, as the competition returns to the North East once again in its search for the best installers across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now entering its 10th year, the Heating Installer Awards holds a search for the best installers across the nation. The competition builds a positive conversation in the industry and promotes excellent heating installers and their work, which can often go unrecognised.

In previous years, the North East has seen some incredible winners, who have benefitted from widespread promotion of their business, gained new customers and made connections with some of the biggest industry brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Gilhome, a heating engineer from Prudhoe, Frankie Barea of Elite Heat in Newcastle Upon Tyne, Matthew Stoves of Nigel Stoves Plumbing & Heating Ltd in Stockton-on-Tees and Jason Enright of Enright Environmental in Blaydon-on-Tyne are perfect examples of outstanding installers who have been recognised by the awards due to their customer service, excellent installations and commitment to providing the best products.

Craig Gilhome

Winners of the North East award will not only receive promotion locally, but will have the opportunity to meet with industry professionals and network with influential businesses. After entries close in February 2025, a judging panel made up of industry experts, professional bodies, and trusted installers will choose the finalists. Entries submitted will be carefully reviewed and scored by the judging panel that will mark the project against outstanding results, problem solving skills, knowledgeable product selection, excellent customer service, and technical expertise.

Regional winners will be announced in April 2025, before going into the running to be crowned the national Heating Installer Awards winner 2025 in June at Birmingham NEC.

Alongside the regional and national award, the awards also recognise specialist installers in several categories, including Sustainability, HVAC, and Rising Stars (apprentices and those in learning).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supported by The IPG, Polypipe Building Products, Powered Now, Samsung Climate Solutions, Stelrad, CIPHE, and Refresh, the awards are completely free to enter and give heating installers a unique opportunity to showcase a project that demonstrates not only fantastic results, but great customer service and technical expertise to potential clients.

HIA Regional Winners 2024

As part of the award’s 10th anniversary, there will also be some new additions to the Heating Installer Awards calendar, which are set to make the awards bigger than they’ve ever been, with more exciting announcements yet to be made.

To enter, heating installers and apprentices should visit www.heatinginstallerawards.co.uk and fill in the short entry form.

Or give the awards team a call on 0161 871 1188 and they will be happy to take your entry over the phone.

To hear more about the Heating Installer Awards and to find out about this year’s exciting developments, follow @HIAwards on Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook,