Icy weather is set to impact huge parts of the country this week, with temperature plummeting well below zero. Many of us will be looking out for ways to keep our feline friends warm during the winter chill, luckily pet charity Blue Cross have released information on how cats can be cared for in the coming weeks.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings across several areas of the UK. These warnings are in place today and tomorrow (January 17 and 18).

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a risk of icy conditions and some snow across the country this week, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is encouraging people to stay warm and to look out for those most at risk from the effects of cold weather. The Met Office has also warned that all of England will experience cold weather from 9am on Monday January 16 to 9am on Friday January 20.

The warnings range in severity for snow and ice across the country with many areas being covered in a yellow warning. An amber warning for snow is also in place over central Scotland.

Most Popular

To make sure your cat is warm and safe ahead of the continued freezing weather, make sure to follow these tips provided by Blue Cross. Also included in the advice is knowing when it is too cold to leave your cat outside.

Keeping outdoor cats warm in the winter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most cats prefer to curl up inside when it’s cold out, but if your cat is the outdoors type, make sure they have a warm, dry place that they can always access, such as an outdoor shelter. Remember to also check garages, sheds and outbuildings before you lock them up, just in case your cat has taken refuge inside.

In extreme cold weather, try to encourage your cat to stay indoors as much as possible, particularly at night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to keep your cat warm in the house

Provide them with warm beds and blankets in a draught-free, cosy spot to curl up in

Consider moving them into a warmer room when the temperature drops at night

Make sure your cat has indoor litter trays for when it’s too cold to go outside, even if they aren’t used to using one

Dry your cat off after an adventure in wet or snowy weather, so they can get cosy indoors

Use a petsafe microwavable heat pad and slip it under a cosy blanket – it will stay warm for hours! Just remember to avoid electric blankets, as they can burn your cat and the electrical cord can be dangerous if chewed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity has issued advice to cat owners ahead of the freezing weather

Know when to bring your cat inside when it gets too cold

Advertisement Hide Ad

The great outdoors can bring lots of risks to your cat during the winter months, including:

crawling into a car bonnet or engine to keep warm – when the engine is started up, cats can be seriously injured or even killed

venturing somewhere they shouldn’t when the weather takes a turn and getting trapped without food or water

a higher risk of road traffic accidents during the dark nights, as cats are more difficult to see on the road

Advertisement Hide Ad