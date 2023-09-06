Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aldi has been named the UK’s cheapest supermarket in August 2023 for the 15th month in a row by Which?. In its monthly analysis, Which? compares the average prices of a shop consisting of popular groceries at eight of the UK’s biggest supermarkets.

For the 15th month in a row Aldi has been named the cheapest supermarket for a small basket of goods with the average costing £65.21 across the month. Lidl followed closely behind with a difference of £1.32 (£66.53 on average).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ele Clark, Which? retail editor, said: “The cost of living crisis is taking its toll on households up and down the country and with many turning to discounters for their food shop, it is no surprise that our latest research shows that once again Aldi is the cheapest supermarket.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Which? believes that supermarkets are failing to adequately help shoppers during the current crisis. They must ensure everyone has easy access to basic, affordable food ranges at a store near them - including providing a range of essential budget lines that support a healthy diet in smaller convenience stores. They must also provide transparent and comparable pricing so people can easily work out which products offer the best value.”

Most Popular

Which? also looked at a larger trolley of groceries at six major supermarkets, as the discounters do not always stock big-brand products. For the larger supermarket giants, Asda reclaimed its title, pushing Morrisons back into second place.

The Consumer Council has revealed that people with food allergies and intolerances are impacted by high costs and lack of availability when buying free-from food and drink

The larger supermarket comparison looked at the cost of a trolley of 133 items including a number of branded items, such as Andrex toilet paper and Cathedral City cheese. For the large shop, it cost £325.25 at Asda compared to the most expensive supermarket, Waitrose which cost £369.04 or 13 per cent more, on average, for the trolley of comparable goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest pricing analysis from Which? demonstrates that shoppers can make considerable savings on their groceries depending on where they buy their food. However, even budget ranges at the discounters have risen in price significantly, and with most of the traditional supermarkets’ convenience stores failing to offer or stock budget lines, the consumer champion believes supermarkets must do more to help their customers.

Which? says supermarkets could be doing more by ensuring smaller convenience stores stock a range of essential budget lines that support a healthy diet, especially in areas where they are most needed. Morrisons recently led by example by committing to stocking 40 of its budget items in its smaller convenience stores in the coming weeks.

Given the urgency of this cost of living crisis, Which? is calling on the government to act now and work with supermarkets to secure these changes that could make a real difference to millions of people struggling to put food on the table.

Which? reveals cheapest supermarkets for August

Small basket results (based on 37 items)

Aldi - £65.21

Lidl - £66.53

Asda - £71.48

Tesco - £74.00

Sainsbury’s - £74.12

Morrisons - £75.37

Ocado - £79.38

Asda - £325.35

Morrisons - £341.28

Tesco - £352.86

Ocado - £353.81

Sainsbury’s - £359.41