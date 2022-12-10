Shoppers across the UK are rushing to Aldi to buy their new hair dryer, which costs just £14.99 in their Special Buy range. The bargain blower has been compared to a similar product released by Dyson - which costs £359.99.

Testament to its popularity, the Carmen Ionic Hairdryer has already sold out on Aldi’s online store. However, you may still be able to get your hands on one in-store.

Featuring two temperature settings and three speed settings, the Carmen Ionic Hairdryer will help you achieve a “shorter drying time with less static”, according to its page on Aldi’s website. It comes complete with an instruction manual and a concentrator nozzle.

On Aldi’s website, it says: “You’ll leave the house with your hair looking fabulous every single time with the addition of this hairdryer to your morning routine.” For peace of mind, the hair dryer also comes with a one-year warranty.

Aldi is well known for its “dupes” - products that are similar to other items, but for a much cheaper price. And the Carmen Ionic Hairdryer isn’t the only dupe Aldi will be selling this year - they’ll also be offering up affordable hair care items as well.

Aldi Olaplex hair care dupe

Aldi’s Bonded hair care range, noted for its similarities with the more expensive Olaplex brand, will be making a return for the Christmas season. It was a huge success - when it launched back in July, they reportedly sold out in under a week.

A bottle of Aldi’s Lacura Bonded Shampoo & Conditioner costs just £3.49. Meanwhile, a bottle of shampoo or conditioner from Olaplex is valued at £28 each.

