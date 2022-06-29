Aldi announces 55 locations it wants to open new UK stores - see full list

Aldi has announced a list of priority locations across the UK where it hopes to build new stores.

The discount supermarket chain is considering 55 different places as part of its expansion plans and is offering a finder’s fee to anyone who recommends a site location.

The reward if a location is chosen is either 1.5% of a freehold price or 10% of the first year’s rent for leasehold sites.

Where does Aldi want to open new stores?

Aldi, which already has more than 960 stores across the UK, is looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-town sites that are around 1.5 acres for its new stores.

Each site should be able to accommodate a 20,000 square foot store with around 100 parking spaces.

Ideally, it should be close to a main road and have good visibility and access, Aldi said.

Aldershot, Sunderland, Guildford and Harrogate are among some of the places the chain is eyeing up, and it has also highlighted Worthing, York and Drylaw, Edinburgh as key areas where it wants to expand.

George Brown, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “By opening more Aldi stores, we can provide affordable, high-quality food to even more people.

“But despite our growth in recent years, some people still don’t have access to a local store, which is why it is our mission to continue on with our ambitious growth plans and change that.

“Our finder’s fee is available to anyone who can find Aldi an appropriate property so we’d encourage people to share any suitable suggestions and get in touch.”

The full list of areas where Aldi wants to open new stores: