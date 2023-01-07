The famous village from the Lord of the Rings films, Hobbiton, is now available on Airbnb. The quirky accommodation online marketplace focuses on short-term homestays and experiences and in 2021, 356.9 million nights were booked via the lettings broker..

The iconic movie set can be found in the heart of breathtaking New Zealand landscape and fans making the trip there will be able to live like hobbits and explore the behind-the-scenes making of the film. The movie set was listed on Airbnb to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

Host Russell Alexander said: “For more than two decades, we’ve welcomed millions of passionate fans to the Hobbiton Movie Set, but never before has anyone had the opportunity to spend a night in Middle-earth. I am delighted to share the beauty of my family’s farm and pleased to be hosting this iconic location on Airbnb for fans from around the world.”

The first Lord of the Rings movie, ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’, made just shy of $900 million at the box office. It was released in 2011 and following movies were released in 2002, 2003 and 2013.

It launched the careers of many and showcased a star studded cast such as Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Ian McKellen, Sean Bean and more. Many of the actors featured have gone on to achieve great success in the industry.

What can guests enjoy?

Cosy overnight accommodation curated by the trilogies’ Creative Director Brian Massey, including a writing nook fit for Bilbo Baggins at The Millhouse.

Private access to a personal Hobbit Hole, set up for relaxing moments of Precious downtime and afternoon tea.

An evening banquet in The Green Dragon Inn with a feast featuring beef and ale stew, whole roast chickens, freshly baked breads and plenty of ale, plus Second Breakfast and Elevenses served daily.

A behind-the-scenes private tour of Hobbiton Movie Set.

How to book

Booking for this experience opened on December 14, 2022. Fans can book on airbnb.com/hobbiton. Stays will take place March 2-4, March 9-11, and March 16-18, 2023.