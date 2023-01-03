Shoppers have been left baffled by Easter eggs being sold in supermarkets with over three months to go before the spring holiday. The chocolate treats began appearing in major stores such as Tesco and Morrisons as early as Boxing Day, with Christmas items swiftly cleared out to make way for the items, according to shoppers.

Twitter user Rufus Wright took to social media on December 29, posting a video of his local Tesco in London packed with Easter eggs. He said: “Hey Tesco, going big on Easter eggs four days after Christmas… well, it’s just p*ssing everybody off. Any thoughts?”

Karen Thompson posted on December 30: “Ohhh you are kidding me. Popped into the local shop on the way home… gone are the chocolate Santa’s, reindeers, crackers and Christmas tat. Now-chock a-block full of Easter eggs. Give me a break.”

And on December 30, Martin Draycott posted: “Disgusted to see ⁦@Morrisons already selling Easter Eggs today and we’ve not even seen in New Year’s Day.”

Luke Pollard , Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, joked that in his local Tesco Express “you can buy Easter Eggs, but you can’t buy any actual eggs.”

While @Jonny_S25 posted: “It’s only the 2nd Jan and supermarkets are selling easter eggs! Are we that desperate? Can’t wait to trick or treat in June this year…”

In a statement over why Easter eggs had surfaced so soon after Christmas in stores, Tesco said: “It’s a few weeks until customers are able to choose from our full range of Easter products. However, we know some of our customers like to buy their eggs early, so we have started selling a small selection in some of our stores."

