A tenth of SME owners worry they could go out of business in the next 12 months

Furthermore, a quarter ignore the financial health of their business, worried about what the true picture is.

However, encouragingly SMEs are trying to take more control of their financial wellness by upskilling themselves by using finance apps (31 per cent) and learning from past mistakes (53 per cent).

As a result, 56 per cent feel more financially savvy following the uncertainty of the global pandemic.

Over a quarter (27 per cent) feel back in control of their own business after experiencing such uncertainty and one in five (21 per cent) feel more empowered as a business owner since improving their knowledge of their business’ finances.

And having a financially healthy business will start to create new opportunities for small business owners, according to the research, by OnePoll.

This includes having more self-confidence as a leader (45 per cent), having savings for the future (42 per cent) and experiencing less stress (39 per cent).

Ben added: “We have launched a number of solutions and PayPal’s Business of Change: Wellbeing & Empowerment report, to arm business owners with practical advice for managing their financial wellbeing and to help set themselves up for success in 2022.”

Sandy Ruddock, small business owner and co-Founder of Scarlett & Mustard said:

“Our biggest challenge has been the rising cost of raw materials but we’re reluctant to raise our prices to avoid impacting our customers – it’s a lot of pressure to deal with.

“Since relaunching our website last year however, our sales have increased with 80 per cent now being made online solely via PayPal.

"It has really helped to ease some of the associated stress and I’d certainly recommend other small business owners who are feeling the strain to invest in their social media presence to drive online growth further.”

To get practical advice on how to manage business finances visit - https://www.paypal.com/uk/brc/topics/build-business-resilience