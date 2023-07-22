A list of 18 medical conditions that could potentially see you banned from flying have been revealed. The list is from Fit For Travel, which is run by the NHS, who advise against air travel with these conditions.

This comes as millions look to get on their travels abroad, with the UK weather not really resembling the summer season at all, despite hopes the lovely weather would continue after a record breaking June.

It also comes as schools have now broken up for the summer, with this now the prime time for families to get abroad. Having one of these 18 conditions could give an airline a right to deny you entry, as the World Health Organisation states:

The World Health Organisation states: "Airlines have the right to refuse to carry passengers with conditions that may worsen, or have serious consequences, during the flight.

“They may require medical clearance from their doctor if there is an indication that a passenger could be suffering from any disease or physical or mental condition that could be a hazard to the safety of the aircraft, reduce the welfare and comfort of the other passengers and crew members, require medical attention during the flight, or may be aggravated by the flight.

"If cabin crew suspect before departure that a passenger may be ill, the aircraft’s captain will be informed and a decision taken as to whether the passenger is fit to travel, needs medical attention or presents a danger to other passengers and crew or to the safety of the aircraft.

"Airline policies vary and requirements should always be checked at the time of, or before, booking the flight. A good place to find information is often the airline’s own website."