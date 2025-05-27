5 things you probably didn’t know about cockapoos

They’re the lovable teddy bears of the dog world, bouncy, curly, and always ready for a cuddle. But in Northumberland, where cockapoos have become a firm family favourite, one expert is warning that these clever dogs are often misunderstood.

Shelina Duke, an award-winning dog trainer and behaviourist who specialises in poodles and poodle mixes, has worked with thousands of owners across the country. She says many people are drawn in by the breed’s cute looks but are unprepared for what cockapoos truly need to thrive.

“Cockapoos are a joy, funny, bright and full of character,” says Shelina. “But they’re not toys or accessories. They need real training, real enrichment and real commitment.”

So before you get swayed by the Instagram cuteness or fluffy curls, here are five surprising facts every cockapoo owner, or would-be owner, should know, straight from the expert.

1. They’re Not Low-Maintenance, At All

Despite their cuddly looks, cockapoos are not the easygoing lap dogs many imagine.

“People often think cockapoos are a great ‘first dog’. But they’re incredibly intelligent and high-energy,” says Shelina. “Without mental stimulation, they’ll make their own fun, and that can mean chewing, barking or bouncing off the walls.”

2. That Fluffy Coat Takes Serious Work

You’ve heard they’re “hypoallergenic”, but that doesn’t mean hassle-free.

“Some cockapoos shed, some don’t, it depends on genetics. But all of them need regular grooming. I’ve had clients shocked when they’ve had to shave their dog because of matting. That coat needs brushing, trimming and professional care.”

3. Separation Anxiety Is a Real Risk

Cockapoos are what trainers call “Velcro dogs”, they want to be where you are, all the time.

“They’re so people-focused, which is lovely, until you leave the house. Without proper training, many develop separation anxiety. Start independence-building early, even if it’s just short time apart in another room.”

4. They Need a Job (Yes, Tricks Count)

Bored cockapoos = mischief. But give them a task and they shine.

“They were bred from two working breeds. Teaching them tricks, agility, or even scent games gives them purpose, and helps avoid behaviour issues. Mental stimulation is just as important as physical exercise.”

5. They Still Need Proper Socialising

Don’t let the friendly face fool you, socialisation doesn’t come pre-installed.

“People assume cockapoos are naturally sociable, but without proper exposure to different environments, people and dogs, they can become nervous or reactive. The early weeks are vital.”

Whether you’ve had your cockapoo for years or are thinking of bringing one home, Shelina’s message is clear: love the breed for what it really is, not just how it looks.

“They’re bright, loyal and full of fun. But they need structure, training, and above all, understanding. Get that right, and you’ll have the best companion you could ask for.”

To find out more about Shelina go to https://www.withtheflo.co.uk