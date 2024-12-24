31 words and phrases only people in Northumberland will use
When it comes to slang, Northumberland has a unique mix of Geordie and Scottish sayings, and these can differ depending on how far North or South in the county you are.
We have compiled a list of some of the most popular sayings, and what they mean to non-Northumbrian folk.
Bairn – child
Bari – nice
Aye – yes
Clart – mud
Bongeyed – squinting, crooked eyes
Caad – cold
Canny – nice
Chud – chewing gum
Crack or craic – banter
Feart – afraid
Fettle – in a mood
Half nowt – half price
Hackeys – dirty looks
Hinny - honey
Hoy – throw
Lush – lovely
Mam – mum
Deek – look
Divvent – don’t
Faff – hassle
Mooty – horrible
Muckle – big, large
Nowt – nothing
Sowt – something
Spelk – splinter
Tatties – potatoes
Toon – Newcastle
Titchy – small
Pet – a term of endearment
Reet – right
Sair – sore
Skelp – a sharp slap
