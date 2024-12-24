31 words and phrases only people in Northumberland will use

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 24th Dec 2024, 08:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Northumbrian dialect is a source of pride for many but can be a source of confusion for outsiders - there are some words and phrases that only people from the area will understand.

When it comes to slang, Northumberland has a unique mix of Geordie and Scottish sayings, and these can differ depending on how far North or South in the county you are.

We have compiled a list of some of the most popular sayings, and what they mean to non-Northumbrian folk.

Bairn – child

Northumberland dialect is rich and unique.Northumberland dialect is rich and unique.
Northumberland dialect is rich and unique.

Bari – nice

Aye – yes

Clart – mud

Bongeyed – squinting, crooked eyes

Caad – cold

Canny – nice

Chud – chewing gum

Crack or craic – banter

Feart – afraid

Fettle – in a mood

Half nowt – half price

Hackeys – dirty looks

Hinny - honey

Hoy – throw

Lush – lovely

Mam – mum

Deek – look

Divvent – don’t

Faff – hassle

Mooty – horrible

Muckle – big, large

Nowt – nothing

Sowt – something

Spelk – splinter

Tatties – potatoes

Toon – Newcastle

Titchy – small

Pet – a term of endearment

Reet – right

Sair – sore

Skelp – a sharp slap

Related topics:NorthumberlandNorth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice