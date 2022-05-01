10 unique properties for the perfect staycation this spring

Book your perfect holiday this spring

With the spring season well and truly upon us, and holidays back in full swing, global hospitality tech company, eviivo, offers ten stunning properties perfect for a romantic getaway, mini moon, or simply a last minute weekend away.

Whether it’s enjoying a free-standing bubble bath at Woolmarket House or indulging in a spa treatment at The Norfolk Mead, here’s a diverse variety of experiences to accommodate you and your loved one this spring.

Woolmarket House is a stunning property with an authentic feel. Parts of the building date back over 300 years, making the property rich with history.

Enjoy a romantic date night meal in the Mediterranean restaurant, cooked by professional chef and property owner Michael Alexiou, followed by a relaxing soak in a free-standing bath in a charming, characterful room.

Escape to Norfolk and enjoy a tranquil getaway in secluded luxury. Whether you explore the Broads in the hotel boat or take afternoon tea in the stylish restaurant, the Norfolk Mead delivers a memorable Georgian country house experience.

Lower Barns is a gorgeous, luxury boutique retreat where you and your partner can relax and unwind in your own personal sanctuary away from the busy outside world.

This quirky bed and breakfast offers a place to make new memories or kick back, relax and indulge in a therapeutic massage or holistic treatment.

St Giles House fell into disrepair after the Second World War but has now been restored.

Groups can stay in the C17th Riding House, but for a more intimate stay, the Grooms Cottage and quirky Pepperpot Lodges offer the perfect couple's getaway and are ideal for exploring the beautiful Dorset countryside.

Experience a taste of the past in Shropshire at the historic Old Downton Lodge. Get lost in the grounds or immerse yourself in history, with exposed timber beams, high ceilings and quirky original features.

Old Downton Lodge is situated just six miles from Ludlow, yet those six miles seem to transport you through time to a bygone age.

Discover Charles Darwin’s Lake District retreat where he holidayed with his family in 1881. This magnificently beautiful getaway offers rooms with views of the lakes that are ready to be explored from the front door.

You can even get married in the lakeside pavilion! Darwin stayed for 5 weeks – you’ll wish you could too.

Blervie House offers elegance and romance in equal measure. Its large rooms and relaxed feel make it an ideal for a relaxing stay.

There are a range of activities to keep guests busy. Alternatively, enjoy a drink on the terrace while looking out for resident deer and red squirrels.

This superb country retreat is located within a mile of historic Ely in Cambridgeshire. Set in manicured grounds, it holds views over a picturesque lake to Ely Cathedral.

A restored Jacobean manor house, the hotel offers a variety of individually designed bedrooms and suites, furnished with antiques and handmade furniture, four poster beds and bathrooms with a view!

Awarded Tripadvisor Best Small Hotel and Most Romantic Hotel in the UK, Tavistock House Hotel lies at the edge of brooding Dartmoor.

Stylish bedrooms have been individually decorated in soothing colours, with comfortable Hypnos beds, designer furniture and stunning bespoke fabrics. Rooms come with their own 40” smart TVs and personal tablets to use with free digital newspapers.

This multiple award-winning Welsh country house B&B in Gwynedd sits close to the coast and Snowdonia National Park.