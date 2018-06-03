WALKING: A healthier school-run

Living Streets’ Walk to School Week is over for another year and we’d like to thank everyone across Northumberland who contributed to making it a massive success.

More than 5,000 pupils from across Northumberland joined in with schoolchildren throughout the UK to enjoy the many benefits of walking to school.

Motor vehicles are the biggest source of air pollution, and one in four cars on the road at peak times is on the school run. More children walking to school means fewer vehicles on the road and improved air quality for everyone.

Families in the county can know that they have helped to be part of the solution this Walk to School Week by swapping four wheels for two feet.

Walking to school not only improves our air quality, but is a great way for children to build more exercise into their daily lives, helping them to arrive at school healthier, happier and ready to learn.

Once again, a huge thank you and congratulations to everyone who took part in this year’s Walk to School Week.

With your help we’ll get more children experiencing a healthier and happier walk to school.

The week may be over, but the walking doesn’t have to stop. Parents, carers and teachers can head to livingstreets.org.uk/walktoschool for tips and advice on continuing to make great strides.

Kevin Croasdale

Schools Manager, Living Streets