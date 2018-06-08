VOLUNTEERS: Be a role model to youngsters

Scouting set me on a path to becoming an astronaut. Where will it take you?

Volunteers’ Week is running from June 1-7 and I would like to pay tribute to each and every one of the amazing volunteers who support the Scouts.

These volunteers are helping young people develop skills for life.

Scouting started me on an incredible journey.

Thanks to the generosity and commitment of my Scout leaders, the opportunities and encouragement I received helped to open up new horizons, and gave me confidence to pursue my aspirations.

Scouting helps young people develop those kind of skills you’re not going to find in a classroom.

It gets people outdoors, working together, learning teamwork, communication, and really building character.

Our volunteers are role models for these young people.

Scouts are also taking on some of the biggest issues in our communities through our A Million Hands initiative.

They are supporting people living with dementia or disability, they are working to develop greater understanding of mental wellbeing, and leading the fight for access to clean water and sanitation around the world.

To anyone thinking of volunteering, I would say that any time you can give is truly invaluable.

You’ll have fun, learn new skills and be part of something truly amazing.

Tim Peake

Scout Ambassador