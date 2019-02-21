TOURISM: Promoting businesses

The Alnwick Tourism Association (ATA) was inaugurated in 2004 with the intention of becoming the Tourism Marketing Partnership for businesses in what was then the Alnwick District.

The Alnwick District has quietly slipped away and our area of coverage has been reviewed accordingly.

The ATA now covers the areas of Rothbury and Upper Coquetdale, Alnwick and the surrounding countryside, and the coastline between Amble and Embleton.

During 2018, the ATA has had a new website made to bring it up to date.

We have reviewed our membership packages and costs, and information regarding this is available on our website at www.visitalnwick.org.uk on the About Us page.

Membership is open to most businesses, retail, services, and, of course, accommodation. Check us out.

If you are interested in promoting your business on a very influential website and helping us to promote the area, then contact us at info@visitalnwick.org.uk

We look forward to hearing from you.

Bruce Hewison MBE,

Chairman, ATA