THANKS: A show of friendship

On Thursday evening last week, I was with my husband in Alnwick looking for a suitable venue for an evening meal.

I approached a couple of ladies who had just parked their car in the main street and inquired if they were local and if they could recommend a good restaurant.

Not only did they suggest a place, but telephoned the restaurant, Lilburns, then walked with us to the location.

We had a superb meal and, through your paper, I hope that Alice will see this article and accept our thanks and appreciation of her and her friend’s assistance.

This was a truly wonderful expression of help and a warm gesture of friendship, so thank you Alice.

We would also recommend the friendliness and excellent food at Lilburns.

Thank you so much.

J and C Hopkins,

Somerset