TALK: Hope expert returns to area

I would like to write to the Gazette as I attended a talk in Alnwick on Thursday evening, held by the history society.

We were entertained for well over an hour by David Steel, reserve manager of the Isle of May in the Firth of Forth.

Many readers may remember David as he was the head warden of the Farne Islands for 14 years until 2015, quite an achievement for such a young person.

His talk was lively and informative, and good for birders and non-birders as he guided us through life on the May with fun stories of his experiences.

He brought to life the entire history of The May in a good paced, knowledgeable way about the buildings, the wildlife, the history, archeology, the battles and even how he lives with his team nine months of the year.

What is evident from David is that he is a young North Eastern lad with a huge passion for his job, which goes above and beyond what is required. The Isle of May is fortunate to have such a clever, friendly person working for them.

It is a shame that the North East and the National Trust have lost out, but I hope, as many others do, that David would return to the North East, putting him where he belongs and putting the heart back into the Farne Islands and the islands of Northumberland, and making them great.

Knowledge like David’s, delivered by such a friendly lad, doesn’t come along very often.

Name and address supplied