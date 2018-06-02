SHOW: Total was magnificent

Coquet Churches Together recently put on a Variety Show to raise money for Christian Aid.

The street collections that used to take place every May are getting fewer all the time, and this show was staged to try to raise as much money as possible to partially replace the door-to-door collections.

The evening was a huge success: St Mark’s Church was packed to the gunnels and the programme was definitely varied.

We raised £1,232.87, which is truly magnificent.

I would like to thank Eric, who did all the lighting, sound, music, and technical stuff; Ebb and Roy for making the FAB puppet theatre; all those who took part (you were all brilliant); those who helped with refreshments and the raffle; and all you wonderful people who turned up on the night and gave so generously.

See you all again in 2020.

Sue Swanston,

Address supplied