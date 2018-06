I am writing a biography of actor and broadcaster Wilfred Pickles (1904-1978), who was born in Halifax, West Yorkshire.

I have read books written by him and his wife, and have been offered help from his surviving relatives.

If any readers ever met him or his wife Mabel, or had any sort of contact with them, please contact me.

Andy Owens

65 Woodlands Avenue, Halifax, HX3 6HJ

andyowens333@gmail.com