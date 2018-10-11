RESCUES: Barrier is the only solution

After reading about the number of people who ignore or get caught out on the Causeway from Holy Island (Northumberland Gazette, September 27), I can’t really see any other solution to protect people from themselves and the cost of rescues, but to erect a barrier, which closes at tide times in advance.

This will protect those who don’t or can’t read the warning notices.

In the end, it won’t be that much more costly than the rescues, or for those who have to undertake these rescues.

Just a thought, as a solution has to be found before loss of life.

Anyway, well done the rescue teams, always a job well done.

Dougie Hedley,

Alnwick