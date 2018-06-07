PRIDE: Privileged to share the day

I was very happy to be part of the (LGBT Fed) Rainbow River crew at Northumberland Pride.

It was a symbolic day for Alnwick and a bittersweet moment for me, being part of the first LGBTI+ Pride event in the town.

I am grateful I got to be part of the proceedings.

As the only person of colour in Pride, I looked around and at first I felt really out of place, but Alnwick is by far safe and welcoming. There are friendly folk here.

As an asylum seeker, I am privileged to have shared this special day within the community, and as my future hangs in the air of uncertainty, I am just glad I can experience living openly.

Yes, indeed, some countries are safe for LGBT+ people.

Imagine, I even got photos with the police. In Zimbabwe, I would have been running at the sight of the police.

I just want to thank you, the police and organisers, for such a lovely event and for the warm welcoming atmosphere.

Dee,

Zimbabwe