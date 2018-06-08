M&S: Locals want the choice

I am a great believer in choice for shoppers, restaurant-goers, etc.

The more choice and variety we have in Alnwick, the more likely we are to stay in the area to do all of our shopping and eating out, at both large and small establishments.

I am wholeheartedly in favour of Marks and Spencer coming to Alnwick, but only sorry that it will not include clothing, shoes or underwear for women, men and children.

We do need some more choice in clothing and we need to be asking M&S to take on a larger store, instead of stopping it coming at all.

I think the three organisations – Alnwick Chamber of Trade, Alnwick Civic Society and Local Living – mentioned in last week’s Northumberland Gazette, who voiced their opinions and objected do not have any really strong arguments.

Near the A1, what is the problem with that?

Commenting on how Marks and Spencer conducts its business, I think some business changes in the location of its stores is hardly the whole business failing and closing down.

I think the Chamber of Trade, Alnwick Civic Society and Local Living should be a bit more proactive in rejuvenating the town, not finding objections with weak arguments.

I think they are the ones who are out of date and don’t understand the high street trends.

Yes, tourists are important, but don’t forget the people who live here who want to shop in M&S. I have been shopping at M&S since the label was St Michael.

If Berwick, Cramlington, Morpeth and Kingston Park can have M&S, why can’t we?

Or are the spoilers going to win the day and the town continue to slip backwards through lack of choice?

I speak as a member of a family who at one point successfully ran five shops so I speak with some knowledge of the retail trade.

Judi Hill,

Address supplied