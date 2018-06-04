FUND-RAISING: Proud of whole town effort

Thank you so much to the people of Alnwick, who in the space of just one week helped to raise more than £4,000 for Christian Aid.

It was a whole town effort, with volunteers collecting on the streets in the centre of town (£820), coffee mornings, ‘Big Breakfasts’, and envelopes being distributed to as many streets and estates as possible.

We hope that everyone who wanted to make a donation had the opportunity to do so.

This money will transform many lives. It will change the day to day living of men and women, and help children to flourish.

Thank you again to everyone.

Liz Spence, Sue Wiltshire, Thelma Pallas, Mary Frater, Susan and Stanley Trafford

Christian Aid Organisers