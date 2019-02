Mr David Knapp’s letter on Alnwick Music Festival was spot on, (Northumberland Gazette, February 7).

The music festival should be where it has always been, Alnwick Market Place.

The Alnwick Garden has not done much for the town.

People in the little shops in the square do a bit of trade and it costs nothing, while you have to pay at The Alnwick Garden.

The castle seems to take charge of everything that goes on.

Alma Shell,

Alnwick