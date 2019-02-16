FESTIVAL: Site decision was not easy

I am writing in response to Mr Knapp’s letter about moving the Alnwick Music Festival away from the town centre.

This was not an easy decision and was only made after a great deal of thought and research.

Locating the festival in the Market Place means that we are unable to restrict access, and this means the festival has to be free.

Faced with increasing costs for road closures, etc, and reduced donations from the public attending and from local businesses, we explored other options.

Possible alternative sites, such as Lindisfarne School or the Rugby Club, were even further out of town.

The Alnwick Garden seemed a reasonable compromise.

We costed all venues before making our decision.

As a charity, providing opportunities for local performers and education through music workshops is a fundamental part of our purpose, thus the need for two marquees, and this element of the festival will remain free of charge.

Finally, as we move ahead with our planning, we still have an urgent need for people to get involved, both as committee members helping to organise things, and as helpers during the festival itself.

The festival depends on the goodwill of local people to make it work.

If anyone is willing to give us some of their time, please get in touch via our website at http://www.alnwickmusicfestival.com or see our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/alnwickmusicfest

Lynda Wearn,

Chairman, Alnwick Music Festival