FARMING: Helpline is available

Can I first thank you for highlighting the stress caused to farmers in the recent extreme weather conditions, (Northumberland Gazette, August 2).

I am not, and never have been, a whingeing farmer, and am confident we will all get through this, as we always do.

But the support of the public is vital to our industry, as it is to many others.

As a member of the local Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) can I point out that if anyone knows of any farmers or farm workers really suffering, either financially or mentally, they can ring our confidential helpline on 0808 281 9490.

As a footnote, RABI is holding a fund-raising summer lunch at Lady Waterford Hall in Wooler on Sunday, September 16, at 1pm.

Once again, thank you all for your support.

Stoker Frater,

Committee Member RABI