DECLINE: Turn shops into flats

I write regarding the article about Berwick’s ailing high street, (Northumberland Gazette, May 24).

I very much agree that the high street is in urgent need of revitalisation.

The number of empty shops and units is very depressing and rather sad.

And, of course, as Coun Georgina Hill states, out of town supermarkets and retail parks, all with oodles of parking, have, in my opinion, sounded the death knell for local shopping centres.

I would like to propose an alternative suggestion.

Perhaps the council could think about purchasing these empty units and making them into council-owned flats for rent. This would revitalise the area and provide much-needed homes.

I feel that this proposal would help many of the high streets across the country.

Unfortunately, for many towns the idea of the thriving high street has gone for ever.

Geraldine Costello,

Hillside East,

Rothbury