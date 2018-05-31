CROSSING: Disgrace to ignore signs

I wholeheartedly agree with Alma Shell on the subject of the Holy Island crossing (Northumberland Gazette, May 17) – fine drivers for rescue.

It is a disgrace how some people pay no attention to the signs.

I was born and bred in Alnwick, and have been on the island many times.

These people don’t seem to care about other people’s lives who have to come out and save theirs.

They should be taken to court, heavily fined, pay all rescue fees, take another driving test and, as Alma says, have an eye test as they don’t seem to understand the notice board.

Anne Logan,

Woodside Crescent,

Hadston