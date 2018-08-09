BANK: Can’t afford such a loss

I write with reference to news of the closing of Barclays Bank in Wooler on November 21, 2018.

What else is to be taken away from Wooler?

There is no ambulance or police station, registrar, solicitor or dentist, but lots of empty shops.

Why should senior citizens, or anyone, have to make a 32-mile round trip to access their bank?

Lots of people don’t drive, or have a car.

To everyone who uses Barclays in Wooler, please contact the management and raise your objections (as I have) to the impending closure.

It is time for all of us to make a stand against this decision.

We need our bank. We can’t afford to lose any more essential services from our lovely little town.

Sheena Russell,

Wooler