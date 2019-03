Thanks for sending in your pictures - we will print as many as we can in Thursday's Gazette so don't forget to buy a copy! The picture at the top of this page is from Broomhill First School.

Melanie English's picture of a little wizard and Lyndsey McManus's picture of Daisy-Leigh McManus 10 and Lilly-Dee McManus 7 in Alnwick. ugc Buy a Photo

Sharon Thompson-Pattinson's grandsons Jake 9 James 6 and Luke 3 Muldoon who go to Wooler school and Smowe Cat's Jaimee Lowe age 5 from Prudhoe. ugc Buy a Photo

Laura Hollingworth's Ruby, aged 2 from Alnwick and Kirsty Athey's Declan age 9 ' who goes to St. Pauls school, Alnwick, as Peter Pan and the Prince of Thieves. ugc Buy a Photo

Kelsey Collins's picture of Olivia McGill Age 3 as Little Red Riding Hood from Ashington and Kelly Donnelly's picture of Logan Donnelly, 6 years old from Shilbottle, as Willy Wonka ugc Buy a Photo

View more