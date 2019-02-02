YOUR PICTURES: Snowman style and playing in the snow - you've certainly been making the most of the winter weather!
Here we see a selection of your photos showing youngsters making some fabulous snowmen and just having lots of fun.
Thanks for sending in such a great selection of images - we know our followers will enjoy them.
Alison Birdsall's Lexy and Ethan having fun and Shania Leigh sent a picture of Angus Harrison loving the snow age 3
ugc
Samantha Jane Suffield's picture of Lucas making snow angels and Ryan Waterhouse sent in a picture of Faye from Belford with her creation.
ugc
Kathleen Ord's photo of Esmae with her snowman from down under in his sun hat and Jennifer Robinson sent us a picture of Leo and Lailie in Seahouses.
ugc
Claire Allsop's pictures of Dylan, aged 3, with his snowman called Jeff.
ugc
View more