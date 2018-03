It has been an incredible couple of days, with the blast of Siberian weather striking us in Northumberland full in the face.

But we are a stoical bunch and many of you have been out clearing snow, helping neighbours and having a bit of fun to boot.

Here is a gallery of some of your pictures, but we’d love to see more, so keep them coming.

