Your favourite Facebook photos

A dip in the briny provided a winning photograph for Robyn Tarquin Black.

The great picture of a curious seal at Longstone End in the Farne Islands, was taken during a dive from Glad Tidings VII with Deep Blue Pirates.

Great picture from Robyn Tarquin Black of a curious seal at Longstone End in the Farne Islands, taken while diving on Glad Tidings VII with Deep Blue Pirates. 341 Facebook likes

It became the most-liked image on our Facebook page, with 341 likes.

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the banner, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes the previous week.

An unusual view of Warkworth Castle, by Darren Chapman, attracted 275 likes to take second place.

In third place, with 273 likes, was a colourful show of wild flowers at Alnmouth golf course, by Mark Linsley.

An unusual view of Warkworth Castle by Darren Chapman. 274 Facebook likes

And Derek Taylor wondered if Mary Poppins is now working for BT at Stobhill, Morpeth! His shot of a workman utilising a brolly to good effect during a downpour found itself in fourth place, with 257 likes.

Post your pictures at facebook.com/nlandgazette