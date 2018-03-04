Youngsters share what is truly special

Working with professional, award-winning, local photographer Jose Snook, pupils from Ford Class at Hipsburn Primary School have shared what is special to them and why.

The Special People: Special Things photography exhibition is on display at the school.

It builds on a similar event in Lesbury Village Hall where local people shared their special things and on Jose’s Extraordinary Objects exhibition last summer at Alnwick’s Bailiffgate Museum.

The photography project has been led by Lesbury Dementia Action Group using funding from Awards for All.

Further activities are planned in school in order to help pupils understand more about dementia as part of the national Dementia Friendly Communities programme.

Dementia is a syndrome (a group of related symptoms) associated with an ongoing decline of brain functioning. This may include problems with memory loss, thinking speed, mental sharpness and quickness, among other things.

More information is available from Carol Southam at carol.southam@yahoo.co.uk or 07706 053626.