Youngster holds fund-raising event for vital charity

A young girl has helped to raise hundreds of pounds for a charity which offered vital support to a woman with cancer.

Izzy Liddle, 11, from Alnwick, held a fund-raising event at Alnwick RAFA Club earlier this month, in aid of Daft as a Brush – Cancer Patient Care.

The charity, based in Gosforth but which serves Northumberland, provides free transport to and from hospital for cancer patients.

Izzy was inspired to organise the fund-raiser in memory of Patricia Pearson, from Alnwick, who died in March 2015, aged 69.

Patricia was the mother of Izzy’s dad’s partner, Sharon Pearson, who says she was overwhelmed by Izzy’s gesture.

Sharon said: “This was Izzy’s idea and I am so proud of the effort and hard work that she put into this event, especially as Izzy never met my mum, because I met her dad after mum had passed.

“Daft as a Brush gave my mum lots of support and Izzy was incredibly humbled by the work that the charity does and decided that she wanted to help.”

Izzy’s family fun day included a barbecue, games, a disco, karaoke and tombola and the event raised £446 for the cause.

The founder of the charity, Brian Burnie, 74, has currently racked up 1,700 miles of an epic 7,000-mile walk around the coast of Great Britain and Ireland, to promote the concept of free transport for people undergoing cancer treatment.