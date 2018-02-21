Youngster helps reunite owner with lost ring

A seven-year-old from north Northumberland put into practice what he learned at school with his very own good deed last week.

Junior Lockey, a Year 2 pupil at Warkworth CofE Aided Primary School, has been learning about acts of kindness with his classmates.

Last Wednesday, Junior was in the Morrisons store in Alnwick when he found a gold diamond ring.

All by himself, he did the right thing and handed the item of jewellery into the staff at the supermarket.

Junior was asked to go back to Morrisons the next day where he was presented with a card and an Easter egg.

That same morning, the woman who lost the ring had returned to the shop to collect it, but was unable to thank Junior herself as no contact details had been left.

Mum Ami Casson said: “I’m so proud my son did the correct thing, as I would hate anything like that to happen to me.”