The Young Phoenix Summer School gave Blyth youths the opportunity to develop skills in musical theatre, dance, singing and acting.

Phoenix Theatre’s third summer school proved to be a success – lead by West End professional and the original Debbie in the cast of Billy Elliott, Brooke Havana Bailey and executive director at the theatre, David Garrett.

The week-long workshop, as part of The Young Phoenix programme, focused on musical theatre and acting skills and ended on Saturday, July 26 with an hour-long show for friends and family.

Theatre operational manager Kyle Crook said: "The development, training and education of young people has been a fundamental aim of The Phoenix Theatre from the late 1960s.

“The first Young Phoenix was established in the 1970s with the first ever stage production, Rock Nativity. The approach we offer young people is focused on all aspects of the theatre, with emphasis on development, training, and education as well as performance.”

Over the next 12 months, The Young Phoenix has some exciting upcoming projects, including a partnership with The National Theatre in London, and in September, members will have the opportunity to perform on stage with West End Star, Kerry Ellis.

Kyle added: "It’s been incredible to see the development of the young people, from those who have been attending for several years, to see how their confidence and talent has grown, to some of which are just about to start their college and uni course in performance which is great to see.

"It’s also nice to see some new faces joining us, the talent of the future embarking on their Young Phoenix journeys.”