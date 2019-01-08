Young Farmers take a tour of bedding experts

Members of Alnwick Young Farmers visited Belford-based equine bedding specialist BEDMAX Shavings.

They saw first-hand the BEDMAX manufacturing process and how the company produces dust-free bedding for horses.

Managing director Tim Smalley led a tour of the factory, explaining the whole process starting from cutting down the timber to the final packaging and wrapping.

They were also given an insight into the history of the company, how it has established a global reputation, including a Royal Warrant for the supply of horse bedding to the Queen, and why it has created STOCKMAX, a brand of bedding designed specifically for livestock.

Alnwick Young Farmers chairman Rory Straker, from Belford, said: “As a local organisation, close to the BEDMAX Greymare plant, we were keen to learn more about the business on a personal and detailed level.

“This was not only a great opportunity to connect with a local company, but to also learn about their livestock brand, STOCKMAX, which is specifically designed for livestock.”

Since its inception, BEDMAX has worked with and supported many local organisations and educational establishments, however, this was the first time that it has hosted a visit for the Young Farmers.

Mr Smalley said: “The National Federation of Young Farmers play an important role in supporting young people within rural communities and as a company, we are always keen to support the next generation. I hope that everyone who attended enjoyed their visit and learnt something new about both horse and livestock bedding.”