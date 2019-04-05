Young farmers learn how it’s done in Canada

Two young farmers from north Northumberland have been to Canada to learn more about agricultural practices.

Elodie Straker, from Belford, and Harry Huddart, from Lowick, attended the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth conference in Edmonton.

Elodie was sponsored by the Glendale Agricultural Society and Harry by The Royal Smithfield Club.

Both were given the chance to meet industry leaders and others in global farming, and to experience Canadian agricultural practices and the issues that face food production and farming communities across the world.

Both have a very strong interest in the future of farming.

Elodie, 22, has a degree in business management with marketing from Harper Adams University and is now living back in Northumberland.

Harry, 24, has a degree in agriculture from Newcastle University, and is an assistant farm manager for Beeswax Dyson Farms in Lincolnshire.

They first visited Lewis Farms at Edmonton, which runs a 1,000-head herd of Simmental and Angus cows and has an auction ring where it sells its own bulls.

At the Cargill Company Factory, they witnessed large-scale production of burgers for McDonald’s in Canada, while at Doef’s Greenhouses Ltd, they saw peppers and cucumbers being grown.

The visit was followed by the two-day Next Generation conference.

Both said the trip left them with a more global outlook, having met others who believe in ensuring the sustainability and profitability of the industry.

Harry said: “Everyone there wanted to listen and to learn about improving world agriculture.”